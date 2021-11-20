Kisan Vijay rallies today

New Delhi: The Congress has decided to observe 'Kisan Vijay Diwas' across the country on Saturday to recognise the "consistent and spirited fight of the farmers against the flawed decisions" of the Central government.

The announcement comes in the wake of the Centre deciding to repeal the three contentious agricultural laws.

In an official statement, the Congress said it celebrated the repeal of the farm laws and asked its local state units to organise Kisan Vijay rallies and related political programmes across the country on Saturday.