KISS to hold dist-wise parents’ meet

Bhubaneswar: Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) has announced that its annual parents’ meet will be organised district-wise for the first time, following a request by KISS Adivasi Parents’ Association (KAPA).

The decision was taken during a preparatory meeting held on Sunday and attended by representatives of tribal parents from various districts of Odisha. Every year, lakhs of parents from Odisha and other States visit KISS to attend its mega parents’ meet. During the preparatory meeting, members of KAPA urged KISS Founder Achyuta Samanta to conduct the event at the district level instead of holding a single large gathering in Bhubaneswar.