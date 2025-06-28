Kolkata Shocker: Law student raped inside college

Kolkata: A student was allegedly raped inside the premises of a Kolkata-based law college on the night of Wednesday, leading to the arrest of three men, two students and a staff member who is also an alumnus of the institution.

Police identified the accused as Manojit Mishra (31), Zaib Ahmed (19), and Pramit Mukhopadhyay alias Pramit Mukherjee (20). According to FIR, one of them committed penetrative sexual assault while the others abetted the crime. All three were named in the FIR based on the survivor’s complaint.

The incident reportedly occurred between 7:30pm and 10:50pm on Wednesday at a location inside the college premises. Following the complaint, the victim underwent a preliminary medical examination at Calcutta National Medical College (CNMC). Several witnesses were questioned, and their statements recorded.

The spot was secured and preserved for forensic examination. Manojit and Zaib were arrested on Thursday around 7:20pm and 7:35pm, respectively, near Siddhartha Shankar Sishu Roy Udyan at Talbagan Crossing, and their mobile phones were seized. The third accused, Pramit, was taken into custody from his residence in the early hours of Friday. His phone was also confiscated.

All three were produced before the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) court in Alipore, South 24 Parganas, on Thursday. The court sent them to four days of police custody for further investigation.

NCW takes cognisance

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken cognisance of the incident and asked the West Bengal Police to conduct a thorough and time-bound investigation, ensuring justice for the survivor.

Later in the day, the ruling TMC issued a statement condemning the incident. "We unequivocally condemn the tragic rape incident at South Calcutta Law College. Kolkata police have swiftly apprehended all 3 accused, and the full weight of the law will be brought to bear, ensuring the most severe measures are imposed on those found guilty," the party said in a post on X.

"This tragedy once again underscores the urgent need for the implementation of the Aparajita Anti-Rape Bill to establish a strong deterrent against sexual offences, emphasising the necessity for speedy investigations, swift trials, and stringent punishments.