KSRTC instructs drivers to ply buses at left side on Expressway

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC)has issued several guidelines to bus drivers traveling on the Bengaluru -Mysuru Expressway to avoid accidents. Drivers have been advised not to exceed the speed of 80 km per hour to cover the 118 km distance between Mysuru -Bengaluru KSRTC buses have also been instructed to ply on the left 2 lanes to facilitate overtaking of fast moving vehicles.

KSRTC bus drivers have been advised to keep an eye on the side view mirrors and use the indicators compulsorily while changing lanes and taking turns. ADGP (traffic and safety) Alok Kumar told bus drivers to be careful at the 25 black spots identified along the expressway. Alok Kumar also tweeted on this issue and suggested that bus drivers should maintain lane discipline.

Student posts vulgar posts on Hindu girls, challenges police

Hubballi

The Karnataka police have launched a hunt for a college student who is putting up vulgar posts on Hindu girls and has also challenged the police to catch him, the police said on Friday. The incident took place in Hubballi city. Following the development, the Vidyanagar police in Hubballi visited a college and started an investigation. His posts have gone viral and raised concern among parents and the general public in Hubballi.

A preliminary probe has revealed that the accused is a student of a private college. He edited the photos of Hindu college girls to make them look vulgar and posted them on Instagram. He also challenged the police to catch him. The police spoke to the Principal of the college and recorded statements of the students.

Escaped undertrial nabbed within

24 hours

Chamarajanagara

An undertrial prisoner who escaped from the police was rearrested at Kaulande railway station near Chamarajanagara on Saturday. The undertrial Suresh (30) has escaped while being taken to appear before the court on Friday last. It is said that after escaping from police accused crushed handcuffs with a stone, took off his white clothes, had came to Chamarajanagar. He had gone by train from Chamarajanagar to Nanjangudu last night, and on Saturday when he was coming back from Nanjangud to Chamarajanagar, he boarded the women’s coach and tried to steal the purse. His fellow passengers caught him and handed him over to the police. The case of the missing prisoner has ended successfully. Chamarajanagar rural police station has checked Suresh’s health and handed him over to the Sathyamangalam court.

A few days ago, Suresh was arrested by the Chamarajanagar rural police station and handed over to judicial custody. While being taken to a court in Tamil Nadu’s Sathyamangalam for questioning on Friday, he ran away from the police near a hotel in Asanur. At that time, Shivaji, a policeman, broke his little finger and injured his legs. Another constable Veerabhadra had severe injuries. After escaping from the police, he hid in the forest for some time before going to Nanjanagudu.

Chamarajanagar SP has issued an order suspending Veerbhadra and Shivaji of the district armed Force, for dereliction of duty and directed for departmental inquiry.