Kuwait fire tragedy: Death toll of Keralites goes up to 24 from 19, seven serious

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government on Thursday announced that the death toll of Keralites has gone up to 24 in the fire that broke out in a labour camp in Kuwait.

Out of the total 49 foreign workers killed, some 42 victims were confirmed to be Indian nationals, mostly from Kerala.

Norka senior official, K Ajith on Thursday told the media that apart from the 24 dead, seven are in a serious condition.

“We got this information from our help desk in Kuwait. The death toll confirmation comes out after all identification has been completed. There are still a few bodies which have not been identified and DNA tests will be conducted to establish their identity,” said Ajith.

He added that the official announcement would come from the Indian Embassy in Kuwait.

“Kerala Health Minister Veena George and senior bureaucrat Jeevan Babu will reach Kuwait later in the day. They will be coordinating for the speedy transportation of the bodies to Kerala,” added Ajith.

Norka is the state-run body which looks after the affairs of Non-Resident Keralites and it has help desks in various countries.

The fire broke out in the wee hours of Wednesday at a labour camp and devastated a building in Kuwait’s southern city of Al-Mangaf.

According to reports there were 197 workers living in the building spread over six floors and majority of them were Keralites.

Meanwhile, apart from the Rs 5 lakh compensation announced for the next of kin of the deceased by the Kerala government, business magnates MA Yusuf Ali and Ravi Pillai will be giving aid to the families also.

While MA Yusuf Ali will give Rs 5 lakh each, Ravi Pillai has announced he will be giving Rs 2 lakh each and this will be directed through the Norka department.