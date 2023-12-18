LAccMI bus service in Ganjam by Feb

Berhampur: Odisha government has decided to introduce ‘Location Accessible Multi-modal Initiative’ (LAccMI) to establish a seamless public transport network across Ganjam district by January last week or February 2024. 5T and Nabin Odisha Chairman V K Pandian said this at a meeting in Aska during the last leg of his 2-day visit to Ganjam on Sunday.

LAccMI bus service has already been introduced in five districts of Odisha including Kalahandi, Gajapati, Koraput, Malkangiri and Nabarangpur.

The ticket charges only for ladies and students in LAccMI bus to ply between every panchayat and the district headquarters would be Rs 5, said Pandian. Every panchayat would have a bank to facilitate the public by March, he added.

“Ninety per cent work for the much-awaited Berhampur Ring Road project has already been completed and I have asked the engineers and the contractor to finish the work in time,” said Pandian after reviewing the project at Kusumi.

He reviewed the ongoing temple transformation work of Maa Budhi Thakurani at a cost of Rs 18.91 crore in Berhampur on Saturday. He also reviewed the progress of ongoing 5T College Transformation work of Khambeya Dora Junior College, Pochilima at a cost of Rs. 1.71 crore in Hinjilicut block and interacted with students and other stakeholders. Pandian participated in Nua-O programme and interacted with students from all colleges of Hinjilicut block, Hinjilicut Municipality and Sheragada block.

Odisha government has decided to make 102 additional irrigation projects operational in one year at a cost of Rs 207 crore in Sheragada and Hinjilicut blocks of Ganjam district. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has taken several steps to ensure irrigation to every acre of cultivable land, he said.