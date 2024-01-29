Live
Just In
Lalu at ED office in Patna
As soon as the government changed in Bihar, the Enforcement Directorate swung into action and reached the residence of Rabri Devi to quiz Lalu Prasad in the IRCTC land for job case on Monday.
The ED team was carrying a summon in this regard and claimed that they have fresh leads about this case.
Lalu Prasad asked the ED sleuths to go to the office in Patna and he will follow soon. As soon as the ED team came out of Rabri Devi's residence, Lalu Prasad along with his eldest daughter Misa Bharti followed them.
A large number of RJD supporters assembled during the journey from Rabri Devi's residence to the office of ED in Patna.
They shouted slogans in support of Lalu Prasad and against the central government.
The ED has filed a charge sheet in the case in Rouse Avenue Court in New Delhi and its hearing is scheduled on February 9.