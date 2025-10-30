Lalu wants his son as Bihar CM, Sonia wants hers as PM

Darbhanga/Patna: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday took a dig at the Opposition, saying the top leaders of the two biggest Mahagathbandhan parties in Bihar wanted to promote their sons.

Urging voters to support BJP candidate from Mithila’s Alinagar in the elections Maithili Thakur, Amit Shah said: “We gave a ticket to 25-year-old Maithili Thakur, who has no political background. Can this ever happen in RJD or Congress? Lalu wants his son (Tejashwi Yadav) as Bihar CM; Sonia Gandhi wants hers (Rahul Gandhi) as PM.

But either post is not vacant,” Amit Shah said.

Addressing a public meeting in Darbhanga, the BJP leader said Darbhanga will get a Metro rail project soon. “The airport has already been constructed and AIIMS is being built. Now, Darbhanga will soon get Metro rail” Amit Shah said at the rally. He further said the NDA government conferred official language status to Maithili and got the Constitution of India translated into the language.

He said a temple dedicated to “Mother Sita” will be constructed in Mithila and all the places that she visited in her lifetime will be connected to the Ram circuit.

“For years, Lord Ram lived in a tent. TMC, BJP, Samajwadi Party, nobody let the Ram Temple be built. When PM Modi came to power, he built the Ram Temple… Ram Temple has been built now it’s turn for temple of Goddess Sita to be constructed in Mithila, all places she visited will be connected to Ram circuit,” Shah said.