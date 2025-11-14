Land record correction simplified

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday approved a proposal to amend the Odisha Survey and Settlement Rules, which will make correcting or updating old land records easier, a statement said.

With the amendment, tehsildars will now be empowered to update the Record of Rights (RoR) in the buyer’s name for land purchased before settlement operations, it said.

Under the existing system, if the RoR for land purchased before the settlement operations is not recorded in the buyer’s name, the buyer must appeal before the Board of Revenue (BoR) or another Revision Court -- a process often delayed for years due to heavy caseloads.

The move is expected to significantly reduce the backlog of pending appeals and provide faster relief to land buyers across Odisha.