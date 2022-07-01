LAVA recruits 260 ITI students

Berhampur: 260 students of government run Industrial Training Institute (ITI) Berhampur were recruited by Delhi Based Lava Mobile yesterday. More than 350 students had participated in the two days long recruitment drive held in the Auditorium. A three member team under the leadership of Aswini Jaiswal, the HR Head of LAVA had organised the written test followed by an interview.

The students will join from 1st September after their exam is over towards the last week of August. The offer letters were distributed in a function by Prafulla Mohanty VC Khallikote University and Dist Employment Officer. Prof Mohanty highly appreciated the skill echo system which makes them placed at the age of just 18. He asked all the students to be positive in their life and fully utilise the skills they have achieved. Dist Employment Officer highly praised the ITI team for continuously making efforts for placement of students.

Aswini Jaiswal HR head of Lava said that Berhampur ITI students are the best, sincere and hard working. LAVA has been coming to ITI Berhampur since last 2016 and recruiting such a large number of students, he said.

Dr Rajat Kumar Panigrahy Principal ITI Berhampur congratulated the successful students and thanked Lava management for their confidence and trust in ITI Berhampur students. He thanked all the staff for their effort with such a large number of students being placed in a national reputable company.