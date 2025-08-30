Lawyer dies after immolating self

Bhubaneswar: A 46-year-old lawyer died after immolating himself at his residence at Pandra under Mancheswar police station limits in Bhubaneswar on Thursday night. The lawyer, identified as Deepak Sahu, allegedly poured petrol on himself and set himself ablaze on the terrace of his four-storey house.

Police recovered his half-burnt body and sent it to Capital Hospital for post-mortem.

“Our scientific and forensic teams have inspected the spot and collected evidence. Preliminary inquiry suggests family issues may have been a factor but all angles are being probed,” police said.

Sahu was residing with his wife, two children and mother. Sources said he had been under mental stress for the past several months. The statements of his family members and neighbours are being recorded. Further investigation is on, police added.