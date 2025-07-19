  • Menu
'Lies, loot & lawlessness': PM attacks Mamata govt

Lies, loot & lawlessness: PM attacks Mamata govt
Durgapur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched a sharp attack on the Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal, accusing it of fostering...

Durgapur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched a sharp attack on the Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal, accusing it of fostering "lies, lawlessness and loot" during its rule. Addressing a public rally in Durgapur, Modi claimed that people across the state were now turning to the BJP with hope.

"The youth of West Bengal are being forced to migrate to other states even for small jobs," the Prime Minister said, criticising the TMC administration for failing to provide employment opportunities. Speaking partly in Bengali, the PM said, "The people want change. They want development. Bengal desires transformation." He also promised a shift in the state’s economic trajectory if the BJP comes to power. "Once the BJP government is formed, Bengal can become one of the top industrial states in the country within a few years," Modi said.


