Lilavati Hospital Faces Rs 1,250 Crore Fraud Scandal And Allegations Of Black Magic

Mumbai’s prestigious Lilavati Hospital, known for catering to Bollywood celebrities, is at the center of a massive controversy following allegations of financial fraud exceeding ₹1,250 crore. The Lilavati Kirtilal Mehta Medical Trust (LKMMT) filed an FIR against 17 individuals, including seven former trustees, vendors, and suppliers, accusing them of siphoning funds over two decades through fraudulent contracts and inflated invoices.

The scandal has taken a bizarre turn with allegations of black magic rituals performed within the hospital premises. Prashant Mehta, the hospital’s permanent trustee, claimed that urns containing human remains and other occult materials were discovered in the office area.

The controversy is further fueled by a decades-long family feud among the Mehtas, who founded the hospital. Forensic audits revealed financial irregularities, offshore accounts linked to Swiss banks, and missing antique gold worth ₹45 crore from the family’s ancestral home. Additionally, some former trustees are under investigation for tax evasion amounting to ₹500 crore.

Despite the turmoil, Lilavati Hospital has assured that its operations remain unaffected while authorities investigate one of Mumbai’s largest healthcare fraud cases.