Liquor Scam: Delhi court allows ED to question Satyendar Jain in prison

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Thursday allowed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to interrogate arrested Delhi minister Satyendar Jain inside prison on Friday in connection with the alleged liquor scam case.

Jain, whose bail has been denied in various hearings since May 31, is presently lodged in Tihar jail in connection with a money-laundering case, which is also being probed by the ED.

Judge Geetanjali Goel of Rouse Avenue Court passed the order permitting ED to interrogate Jain inside the prison after the probe agency submitted that it wants to question Jain in the liquor scam row.

Earlier, the CBI had accused Jain, his wife and others of offences under the Prevention of Corruption Act. On March 31, the ED had provisionally attached immovable properties worth Rs 4.81 crore belonging to companies beneficially owned and controlled by the minister.

On June 6, the ED conducted raids at multiple locations belonging to Jain, his wife and his accomplices, who had either directly or indirectly assisted him or participated in the processes of money laundering. A recovery of Rs 2.85 crore in cash and 133 gold coins weighing 1.80 kg was made during the raid.