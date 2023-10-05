  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

Listen to screams of mothers: Rahul to PM on Nanded hospital horror

Listen to screams of mothers: Rahul to PM on Nanded hospital horror
x
Highlights

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Thursday blasted the BJP-led Centre over the deaths of several persons in a government hospital in Maharashtra’s Nanded, saying that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should listen to the heart-wrenching screams of the poor mother.

New Delhi: Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Thursday blasted the BJP-led Centre over the deaths of several persons in a government hospital in Maharashtra’s Nanded, saying that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should listen to the heart-wrenching screams of the poor mother.

In a post on X, in Hindi, Rahul Gandhi said, “Listen to these heart-wrenching screams of this poor mother of Nanded, Prime Minister. Why do you always punish the poor for your crimes?”

He also attached a video of the mother of a child screaming after the death of her child at the government hospital in Nanded earlier this week.

His remarks came after 31 people, including several infants died at a government hospital in Nanded till Tuesday.

Even the Bombay High Court on Wednesday took suo motu cognisance of the unusually high number of deaths in the government-run hospitals in Nanded and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar districts of Maharashtra.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice D.K. Upadhyay and Justice Arif Doctor, taking cognisance of a letter written by a lawyer named Mohit Khanna, said that "deaths due to shortage of staff or medicines cannot go on".

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X