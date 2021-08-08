'Listen to us': Opposition tells government

New Delhi: The Opposition's strategy of speaking on the Pegasus snooping row and farm laws during discussions of bills in the Rajya Sabha has now been compiled in a three-minute video in an attempt to make the government listen to their demands, leaders said on Sunday.

The video, released by the TMC on Sunday morning from RS MP Derek O'Brien's handle, urges, "Mr Modi come listen to us".

Opposition party sources indicated that over the last few weeks, leaders have realised that the disruptions by them in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha are not enough.

It was important to say the words, "farmers", "Pegasus" and spyware on the floor of the Houses. Asked about the opposition MPs' strategy of raising such issues while seeking to speak on bills in Parliament, O'Brien said that their "strategy was deliberate".

"When the official channels are being denied, this is a new way to reach the masses," said O'Brien who is also the leader of the TMC in the Rajya Sabha. "PM @narendramodi seems to have lost his nerves.