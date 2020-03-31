Lives of poor matter or not? Congress on mass exodus

New Delhi : Highlighting the mass exodus of migrant labourers from the big cities to their respective states on foot, the Congress on Monday attacked the Narendra Modi government, questioning if lives of poor matter or not.

The Congress urged the government to ensure that they reach home safely.

"Do poor lives matter? Question - government should ask itself. If they do then unlock railways/buses and take them home. Do not stop them by force on roads.

If state had the ability to feed and shelter them they would not be on roads. Try and get them safely home," Congress spokesperson and MP from Punjab Manish Tewari said in a tweet tagging railway minister Piyush Goyal.

His remarks came amid the reports of thousands of migrant workers returning to their homes on their foot.

The migrant labourers had been walking to several districts of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced 21-day nationwide lockdown on Tuesday to combat the spread of novel coronavirus (Covid-19).

The railways had suspended the passenger train services from March 24 to April 14 and even the interstate bus services were suspended in view of the nationwide lockdown from March 24.

On MOnday, the total number of Covid-19 patients in India rose to 1024, with 27 deaths.