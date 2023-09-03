  • Menu
Local train’s coach derails in Delhi

A coach of a local train enroute to Delhi derailed between Hazrat Nizamuddin (NZM) railway station and Tilak Bridge (TKJ) railway station here on Sunday.

New Delhi: A coach of a local train enroute to Delhi derailed between Hazrat Nizamuddin (NZM) railway station and Tilak Bridge (TKJ) railway station here on Sunday.

However, no injury was reported in the incident.

"As reported by Guard of 04921 PWL (Palwal) -NDLS (New Delhi) EMU (Electric Multiple Unit) at 9:47 am, fifth coach of the train derailed between NZM-TKJ," said Northern Railways CPRO Deepak Kumar.

"All passengers safe," he said.

