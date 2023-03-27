Lok Sabha adjourned for the day amid protests by opposition over Adani issue

New Delhi: The Lok Sabha was on Monday adjourned for the day amid noisy protests by the Congress-led opposition seeking a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) probe in the Adani issue, even as the house approved the Finance Bill 2023 as amended by Rajya Sabha.

The amendment recommended in the Finance Bill 2023 by the upper house was related to the figure on percentage hike in the securities transaction tax (STT) on options trading.

Instead of a 0.05 per cent hike as erroneously mentioned earlier, the hike was rectified to 0.0625 per cent on options trading.

The government had said on March 24 that it was a typographical error and the rectification will be done in accordance with the extent procedure of the government.

Meanwhile as soon as the lower house reconvened at 4 pm, Congress MPs along with DMK and Left members, rushed to the well of the house, shouting slogans seeking probe in the Adani issue.

Wearing black clothes, Congress DMK and Left members waved black scarves and placards while shouting slogans at the Chair, where Rama Devi was seated.

Trinamool Congress members, who joined the opposition's protests after staying away for a few days, were seen standing near their benches, wearing black scarves around their faces and arms.

NCP, JD-U and BSP members were also seen standing near their seats.

Amid the ruckus, Rama Devi allowed laying of papers and after the Finance Bill with the above-mentioned amendment was passed by voice vote, she adjourned the house till Tuesday.