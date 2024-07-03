  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

Lok Sabha adjourned sine die

Lok Sabha adjourned sine die
x
Highlights

New Delhi: The first session of the 18th Lok Sabha was adjourned sine die on Tuesday after passage of the Motion of Thanks on the President's address...

New Delhi: The first session of the 18th Lok Sabha was adjourned sine die on Tuesday after passage of the Motion of Thanks on the President's address to the joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament.

The session, which began on June 24, had seven sittings that were spread over 34 hours and the productivity of the House was 103 per cent, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said.

The session saw 539 Lok Sabha members take oath or make affirmation over the first two days. Birla was elected as the Lok Sabha speaker on June 26 and President Droupadi Murmu addressed the joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament on June 27.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X