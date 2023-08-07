Live
Lok Sabha adjourned soon after it met. Congress violates decorum raising Rahul Gandhi Zindabad slogans
New Delhi: The Lok Sabha adjourned soon after it met. Congress violates decorum raising Rahul Gandhi Zindabad sloganson Monday was adjourned till 12 p.m. after both treasury benches and opposition Congress members raised slogans against each other.
As soon as the House convened for the day at 11 a.m., the Congress members started raising "Rahul Gandhi Zindabad" slogans while treasury benches could be heard raising slogans "Congress-China Bhai Bhai!"
Speaker Om Birla expressed his displeasure on this and urged members to dissuade from sloganeering, saying that the House is not the place for raising slogans.
He however adjourned the House till 12 p.m. amid continuous sloganeering.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's membership of Lok Sabha was restored earlier in the day, three days after the Supreme Court had stayed his conviction in a defamation case.