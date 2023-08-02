Live
- VXI marks its Footprint in Hyderabad, to create 10K Jobs in the next Five Years
- Censor board suggests 27 modifications for ‘OMG2’
- ‘Sardar 2’ on cards; pre-production works are under process
- Dulquer’s ‘King of Kotha’ to release in this festive season
- YS Jagan launches YSR Sampoorna Poshana, hands over ration kits to beneficiaries
- Yadadri-Bhongir: Man found hanging in an agricultural field
- One killed, 4 injured in road accident in Jangaon
- Hyderabad all set to experience Zero Shadow for the 2nd time on Thursday
- School bus turns turtle in Mahabubabad, 30 kids hurt
- Airbus Beluga has landed at Hyderabad airport
Just In
VXI marks its Footprint in Hyderabad, to create 10K Jobs in the next Five Years
Censor board suggests 27 modifications for ‘OMG2’
‘Sardar 2’ on cards; pre-production works are under process
Dulquer’s ‘King of Kotha’ to release in this festive season
YS Jagan launches YSR Sampoorna Poshana, hands over ration kits to beneficiaries
Yadadri-Bhongir: Man found hanging in an agricultural field
Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 PM amidst protests from Opposition on Manipur issue
The Lok Sabha was adjourned till 2 p.m. on Wednesday amid protests by the Congress-led opposition on the Manipur issue. As soon as the House...
The Lok Sabha was adjourned till 2 p.m. on Wednesday amid protests by the Congress-led opposition on the Manipur issue.
As soon as the House convened for the day, the opposition members from Congress, Trinamool Congress, DMK, Left and other parties entered the well of the House and started raising slogans and displaying placards, seeking the prime minister's presence in the House and his response on Manipur violence.
Midhun Reddy, who was officiating the proceedings in the absence of Speaker Om Birla, allowed Question Hour proceedings.
However amid incessant protests by the opposition members, he adjourned the House at 11:15 a.m. till 2 p.m.
This is the third consecutive day when Question Hour proceedings have been adjourned due to disruptions in the Lok Sabha by the opposition over the Manipur violence issue and prime minister's continued absence from the House