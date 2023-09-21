Live
Lok Sabha Passes Landmark Constitution (128th Amendment) Bill, Paving The Way for 33% Women's Representation
- 1. In a historic moment, the Lok Sabha approves the Constitution (128th Amendment) Bill with overwhelming support, endorsing 33% representation for women in legislative bodies.
- 2. Explore the bill's journey and its potential impact on women's participation in Indian politics.
The Lok Sabha witnessed the passage of the Constitution (128th Amendment) Bill on a significant Wednesday, garnering overwhelming support with 454 members voting in favor and just two opposing it. A rigorous eight-hour debate unfolded, featuring the active participation of 60 members. Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself was present during the pivotal voting session, a historic moment as this marked the inaugural bill to be passed within the newly constructed Parliament building.
The debate's commencement was marked by a compelling address from former Congress president Sonia Gandhi, who passionately advocated for the inclusion of OBC women under the purview of the proposed legislation. She emphasized that any delay in implementing this reservation would equate to a "grave injustice" to women.
This bill had its genesis in 2008, during the tenure of the coalition government under Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. Subsequently, it received approval from the Rajya Sabha in 2010. However, political disagreements within the Lok Sabha prevented its passage, ultimately resulting in its expiration with the dissolution of the 15th Lok Sabha.
The essence of this legislation lies in its proposal to provide 33 percent representation for women in both the Lok Sabha and state assemblies. Following the thorough debate, the bill is anticipated to secure approval in the House later today.
Formally known as the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, the bill was introduced in the Lok Sabha by Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal. Its actual implementation hinges on the completion of a delimitation exercise and is, therefore, unlikely to be in effect during the upcoming Lok Sabha election in 2024.