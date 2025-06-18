Love Turns Deadly: Murders in Goa and Gadag Linked to Relationship Disputes

Police in South Goa arrested a man for allegedly killing his girlfriend. The victim’s body was found in a forest area of Pratap Nagar. Authorities said the couple had traveled to Goa to get married. But a fight between them ended in the girl’s death.

The suspect’s name is Sanjay Kevin M, aged 22. The victim is Roshni Moses M, also 22. Both come from North Bengaluru in Karnataka. They had recently come to Goa to get married.

Before their wedding, they had a serious argument. Sanjay killed Roshni and left her body in the forest. Police found her body on Monday. They confirmed her throat had been slit.

After the crime, Sanjay escaped back to Bengaluru. South Goa police began investigating and traced him to the city. They arrested him in Bengaluru within 24 hours after the body was found.

South Goa Police Superintendent Tikam Singh Verma said, “This murder happened because of a love affair, marriage proposal, and the fight that followed.”

In another case, police arrested a 28-year-old man for killing his girlfriend. She had pressured him to marry her. After killing her, he buried her body to hide evidence.

The victim was Madhushree Angadi, 26, from Narayanapura village in Gadag taluk. The accused, Satish Hiremath, is also from the same village. The couple had been together for six years.