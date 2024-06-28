Low-lying areas waterlogged after heavy rains

Bhubaneswar: Heavy rains lashed several parts of Odisha on Wednesday, causing waterlogging in low-lying areas. Nayagarh recorded rainfall of 110 mm, Paralakhemundi (69.8 mm), Nabarangpur 23 mm and Bhubaneswar 21.3 mm during the day. Three buses got stuck on the waterlogged stretch near Iskcon temple as heavy rain lashed Bhubaneswar on Wednesday afternoon.

Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre’s Director Manorama Mohanty said rainfall activity would continue in the State for another three days. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur at some places in Gajapati, Rayagada, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Bolangir, Nuapada, Malkangiri and Koraput districts on Thursday, she said.

Meanwhile, five persons died in lightning strikes in Bargarh and Bolangir districts on Wednesday. Sukhdev Banchor (58), Niroj Kumbhar (25) and Dhanurjya Nayak (45) from Dewandihi village in Bargarh district had taken shelter under a banyan tree near the village when the lightning struck. All three died on the spot, while two others sustained injuries in the lightning strike on Wednesday afternoon.

In another incident, Suryakanti Kharsel (40) and her 18-year-old son Deepak from Chaulbanji village in Bolangir district died due to a lightning strike while working in their paddy field.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has announced an ex gratia of Rs 4 lakh each to the families of the deceased persons. The Chief Minister also wished a speedy recovery to the injured persons, as he instructed the district administrations concerned to provide free treatment to them.