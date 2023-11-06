Loyal Dog Waits Months For Deceased Owner At Kerala Hospital Mortuary

In Kerala's Kannur district hospital, a dog has been consistently seen sitting outside the mortuary for the past three to four months. The dog, known as 'Ramu,' is waiting for its deceased owner who passed away at the hospital.



Initially, the hospital staff believed the dog might have been a lost pet and provided it with care. However, they later learned from patients that Ramu had arrived with its owner, who had been admitted to the hospital and subsequently passed away. Since then, the loyal dog has been waiting, perhaps in the hope that its owner will return.

Hospital staff have been feeding and looking after Ramu as they noticed the dog becoming weak. Ramu often stands near the mortuary, seemingly unaware that its owner is no longer there, searching for someone in the hospital crowd.