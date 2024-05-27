LS polls: HM Amit Shah, BJP chief J.P. Nadda to campaign in UP today

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP President J.P. Nadda will be in Uttar Pradesh on Monday to campaign for the seventh and the last phase of the Lok Sabha elections.

The Home Minister is scheduled to hold public meetings in Lok Sabha constituencies Kushinagar at 12:15 p.m., Salempur at 1:45 p.m. and Chandauli at 3:30 p.m. while the BJP chief will attend various programmes in Varanasi.

BJP President Nadda is scheduled to pay obeisance at Varanasi's Kaal Bhairav temple at 10:30 a.m. and the Kashi Vishwanath temple at 10:55 a.m. Later, he will address conventions of intellectuals at 11:30 a.m., weavers and artisans at 5:00 p.m., and influential voters at 6:10 p.m.

Major political developments that will unfold across the country on Monday:

* Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi will campaign in Bihar on Monday. He is scheduled to address public meetings in Patna Sahib, Patliputra and Arrah.

* Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will address a public meeting in Baijalpur, Muhammadabad at 11.00 a.m. on Monday.

* Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav will hold a public meeting in Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur at 12.40 p.m. on Monday.

* Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi will address a public meeting in Himachal Pradesh's Chamba on Monday.

* Campaigning for the INDIA bloc, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh will hold a public meeting at Ghosi in Uttar Pradesh's Mau district on Monday.