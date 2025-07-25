LS, RS adjourned amid Oppn protest

New Delhi: Proceedings in both Houses of Parliament were adjourned for the day on Thursday following continued protests by Opposition members demanding a discussion on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voter list in Bihar.

The Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will reconvene at 11 am on Friday.

In the Lok Sabha, uproar broke out during a discussion on the Readjustment of Representation of Scheduled Tribes in Assembly Constituencies of the State of Goa Bill, 2024. Amid the commotion, Krishna Prasad Tenneti, who was chairing the session, adjourned the House for the day.

Earlier in the day, the Lower House had faced repeated disruptions. The House was initially adjourned till 2 p.m. shortly after convening at 11 a.m., following loud sloganeering by Opposition members.

Speaker Om Birla appealed for decorum, expressing concern over the members’ conduct.

“Such behaviour lowers the dignity of the House,” Birla said, urging members not to raise slogans or carry banners inside the chamber. In a veiled remark directed at the Congress party, the Speaker said, “This is not in a party’s ‘sanskar’, but the new generation is setting a different example for the nation to see.” Meanwhile, in the Rajya Sabha, the Carriage of Goods by Sea Bill was under discussion when disruptions resumed. Chairing the House, MP Bhubaneshwar Kalita adjourned the session after Opposition members raised slogans over the SIR issue.

Speaking to reporters, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi said, “The Lok Sabha can function if the government agrees to discuss the Special Intensive Revision of the voter list in Bihar. That is our only demand. As Parliament heads into another day of the Monsoon Session, tensions between the Treasury and Opposition benches continue to dominate proceedings.