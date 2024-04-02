Lt Gen J S Sidana takes over as DG Electronics & Mechanical Engineers

New Delhi: Lieutenant General J.S. Sidana on Tuesday took over as the 33rd Director General of Electronics and Mechanical Engineers (DG EME) and Senior Colonel Commandant of the Corps of EME.

Ministry of Defence said that during his career spanning over 38 years, the officer has held a variety of important regimental, command, instructional and staff appointments.

The ministry said that before his present appointment, he held the post of Commandant of the Military College of EME for a duration of two years. He has been the Master General of EME of HQ Central Command and commanded the Army Base Workshop and EME Centre.

Lieutenant General JS Sidana is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla and was commissioned into the Corps of EME from the Indian Military Academy, Dehradun on December 14, 1985.

His academic credentials include a Masters in Management Studies from Osmania University, an M.Tech from IIT Kanpur and Masters of Philosophy from Punjab University.

The minister said upon taking over as the DGEME, Lieutenant General J.S. Sidana has encouraged all ranks of the Corps to embrace the power of technology and innovation to render effective engineering support to the Indian Army.

He also paid homage to the bravehearts of the Corps by laying a wreath at the National War Memorial, New Delhi.