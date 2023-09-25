Live
Lt. Governor V K Saxena Leads Inspection Tour To Improve Civic Amenities In East Delhi
- Discover how Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena conducted a comprehensive inspection tour to address cleanliness, sanitation, and civic facility issues in East Delhi neighborhoods.
- Learn about the directives issued to enhance roads, drainage systems, and public spaces, as well as his commitment to monitoring progress and resolving resident concerns.
The tour kicked off at Yudhishthir Setu near ISBT Kashmere Gate, a vital bridge connecting North and Central Delhi with East and North East Delhi. Lieutenant Governor Saxena's visit covered several locations, including Shastri Park, Mansarovar Park, Seelampur, Shyam Lal College, and Surajmal Park, among others, concluding outside the Karkardooma Court Complex.
Expressing deep concern at the deteriorating state of roads, the presence of accumulated garbage, congested and overflowing drains, neglected public parks, encroachments on public spaces, and defaced or damaged public properties, Lieutenant Governor Saxena urged officials to kickstart repair and beautification efforts promptly.
Furthermore, he emphasized the need for officials to provide "before and after" images along with progress reports, stating that no progress or status updates from any agency would be accepted without visual evidence. The Lieutenant Governor's Secretariat will closely monitor daily progress. He called on relevant agencies to resolve any jurisdictional issues that might impede the work.
Lieutenant Governor Saxena also took the opportunity to meet with various Resident Welfare Associations, who presented their concerns and grievances. He assured them that their issues would be addressed and resolved, with a commitment to revisiting them to ensure proper resolution.