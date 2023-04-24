Lucknow gets 240 new Covid cases in 48 hrs

Lucknow: A total of 240 people have tested positive for the novel Coronavirus infection in Lucknow in the past 48 hours, taking the active caseload count to 896.



Of these, 141 tested positive on Saturday and 99 on Sunday.



Four patients have been hospitalised due to their health conditions, while others are recuperating in home isolation.



With this, the number of hospitalised patients has reached 17 at KGMU, Lokbandhu and SGPGIMS.



At least 328 patients have recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours.



Health department officials said the positivity rate (number of samples tested per 100) is 7.8 which has gone up from three recorded two weeks ago. However, officials said that the recovery rate was also increasing.



District surveillance officer Dr Nishant Nirwan said, "The health condition of patients admitted to hospitals is stable and our team is monitoring the situation."



"We have found that in most of the cases, the patients are asymptomatic. The hospital is admitting only those who have co-morbidities like hypertension, kidney or lung diseases or any other ailment," he said.