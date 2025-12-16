Luthra brothers to land in Delhi today

New Delhi: Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra, the owners of North Goa’s Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub, are likely to arrive in Delhi from Thailand on Tuesday, the Goa Police said.

The brothers will be taken into custody by the Goa Police immediately upon their arrival in the national capital.

Thai authorities had detained the Luthra brothers on the basis of an INTERPOL Blue Corner Notice issued at the request of Indian law enforcement agencies. Following their detention, the two will be produced before a Delhi court to seek a transit remand, after which they will be brought to Goa for further investigation in connection with the deadly fire incident at the nightclub. As part of the ongoing probe, police are recording statements of officials from the excise department. Statements of individuals associated with the local panchayat body are also being examined, with investigators saying that several important and concrete pieces of information have emerged during the course of the inquiry, sources said.

They added that the magisterial inquiry committee constituted to probe the incident has also questioned Pradeep Ghadi Amonkar, the original landowner of the property.