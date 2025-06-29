Madhya Pradesh: 3 killed, 1 injured as bike crashes into stationary truck in Rewa

Rewa: Three persons were killed and one critically injured in a road accident on National Highway 30 near Kalwari village in Rewa district on Sunday, an official said.

The victims were riding a motorcycle that crashed into a stationary truck under the jurisdiction of Garh police station.

According to police officials, the accident occurred between 4 - 4.30 p.m.

The impact was so severe that the motorcycle got lodged into the truck's rear axle.

The truck driver fled the scene immediately after the incident.

A case has been registered against the driver, and efforts are underway to trace his whereabouts.

Garh police confirmed that three of the four riders have been identified as Ravendra Saket, Suraj Giri, and Anjana Saket.

The fourth individual, who remains unidentified, is undergoing treatment at Sanjay Gandhi Medical College Hospital in critical condition.

Speaking to IANS, investigating officer Avneesh Pandey stated: “They rammed into the truck, and their bike got lodged in the rear axle. Upon receiving information, a rescue team was dispatched and transported the victims to the hospital, but three were declared brought dead.”

The officer also refuted initial reports suggesting the victims were hit from behind by a speeding truck.

“The bike rammed into the truck; it was stationary,” he clarified, dismissing witness accounts that claimed the truck was in motion at the time of the incident.

The police have initially found that low visibility due to rains might have caused the accident.

The police officer also refuted that the motorcycle was dragged along the highway for some distance, causing panic among bystanders.

This incident adds to a troubling pattern of accidents on NH-30, a route increasingly flagged as high-risk due to frequent collisions.

Government data indicates that Madhya Pradesh recorded over 54,000 road accidents and more than 13,000 fatalities in 2024.

Rewa district has seen a particular surge in fatal accidents, prompting urgent calls for better road safety measures and enforcement.