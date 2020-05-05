Madhya Pradesh Labourer couple quarantined in toilet

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): A labourer couple was quarantined and reportedly served their meal in a school toilet on Sunday in Madhya Pradesh''s Raghogarh district.

A photograph of the couple went showed the man holding a plate of food in the toilet. They were later shifted to the main school building in Devipura of Todara Gram Panchayat when the matter came to public notice.

Guna district collector S. Vishwanath said the picture was apparently taken when the man reached the toilet in an inebriated condition and his wife served him a meal there.

Raghogarh district official Jitendra Singh Dhakre said the worker had not been quarantined in the toilet. However, an investigation has been ordered into the matter.

Sources said the couple was indeed quarantined by officials in the toilet and was moved to the main building of the school after the issue became a talking point among the public.