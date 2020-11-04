Madras High Court notice to Kohli, Tamannah, Rana for endorsing Fantasy League apps

Chennai: Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly have been issued a notice by the Madurai bench of Madras High Court for their involvement in the promotion of online sports and fantasy league applications.

A bench consisting of Justices N Kirubakaran and B Pugalendhi issued the notices to even actors Prakash Raj, Tammanah Bhatia, Rana Dugubatti and Sudip Khan as well as other such application companies.

As per reports, advocate Mohammed Rizvi filed the case after a youngster committed suicide in the state as he couldn't pay back the money he took for online gambling.

"The apps are in the name of IPL teams such as Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Rajasthan Royals (RR) and some apps are also in the name of states. Are these teams playing on behalf of the state," asked the bench.

The bench accused the owners of these apps of using celebrities for the sake of earning crores. As for the mentioned names, they need to respond to the notice by November 19.

This isn't the first time Virat Kohli has landed in a legal trouble for promoting online gaming apps. Earlier, a petition was filed seeking arrest of Kohli and actor Tamannah Bhatia at the Madras High Court for promoting online gambling.

Stating that the youngsters are getting addicted to gambling, a Chennai-based advocate and has urged the Madras High Court to ban the online gambling applications.

The petition further claimed that the online gambling companies are using stars like Virat Kohli and Tamannah to brainwash youngsters and therefore, both should be arrested for promoting it.