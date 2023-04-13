Madras High Court Rules That PG Teachers Cannot Be Employed As High School Headmasters

The Madras High Court has invalidated a provision in the pertinent school education department directives that permitted the hiring of postgraduate (PG) teachers as headmasters of government high schools based on their experience as BT assistance (graduate) teachers. The court mentioned that the headmasters, PGs, and graduates all fall under separate service categories.



The decisions on a number of petitions in the subject were recently made by a division bench of justices R Subramanian and K Govindarajan Thilakavadi. A graduate teacher who was transferred as a PG teacher into the higher secondary education stream is not permitted to apply for a position as headmaster of a high school by considering them as graduate teachers, according to the judges, who held that the three services are distinct.

The court decided that as PG teachers are hired by transfer to a completely different service, they cannot be hired by transfer to the position of high school headmaster based on their employment as BT assistants. Graduate teachers who are employed by TN's subordinate educational services have two opportunities for promotion: one is as PG teachers, and the other is as high school principals. PG teachers are also qualified for promotion as headmasters of higher secondary schools.

The court remarked that this will create and raise argument. Meanwhile, when the state government authorised promoted PGs to be nominated to the position of high school headmasters in 2015, the issue ended up in court.