Maha Assembly may debate stricter laws for women safety: BJP leader Ram Kadam

Amidst outrage over the harassment of a Union minister's daughter, Maharashtra BJP leader Ram Kadam on Sunday said the coming session of Maharashtra Assembly may witness discussions on adding more teeth to laws on women safety.

“Whether it is the common man, politician or actor, our state government is committed to provide security to all,” Kadam told IANS, assuring strict action against the accused who harassed Union Minister of State Raksha Khadse's daughter during Maha Shivratri Mela celebrations in Jalgaon on February 28.

He also sought early action against killers of Haryana Congress worker, Himani Narwal, saying, “Every woman deserves justice and respect.”

The BJP has slammed the Congress for its Haryana woman worker’s murder and pointed towards earlier criminal activities of some of its leaders.

Talking about security measures for women in Maharashtra, Kadam endorsed suggestions on the need to review the Shakti Bill that was passed by the legislature in 2021.

“Every necessary step will be taken. We will also take the Opposition along,” he said, adding that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is committed to ensuring security for all, including women.

Kadam’s comments coincided with Jalgaon Police on Sunday confirming the arrest of one of the seven accused involved in the harassment of Union Minister of State Raksha Khadse's daughter and several other girls during a yatra in Kothali village in Muktainagar on February 28.

Talking about the political situation in the state, Kadam dismissed articles in ‘Saamana’ newspaper, a mouthpiece of Uddhav Bal Thackeray Shiv Sena, hinting at uneasiness in the ruling coalition.

“To make wrong predictions about the future has become a habit of Saamana and its leaders,” he said, adding that all the three partners in the alliance are working hard to serve the poorest in society.

The BJP leader also dismissed as speculation the talk about Aditya Thackeray poised to be named the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly. “Will this be acceptable to Sharad Pawar?” he asked, hinting at some Opposition leaders being worried over a lack of maturity in Thackeray.

“Ultimately, it is going to be the decision of the Opposition,” he said.