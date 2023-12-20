Maha factory blast: Jobs, pension, Rs 25 lakh compensation for kin of deceased

Nagpur: The Maharashtra government on Wednesday announced a series of measures for the families of the 9 workers who were blown up in the massive December 17 explosion at the Solar Industries India Ltd at Bazargaon here.

Labour Minister Suresh Khade told the legislature that the state government has announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh for the families of the nine dead. Besides, the company will also give Rs 20 lakh to each family who lost a member in the blast and efforts are being made to get help from the Centre.

Additionally, the company will give a job to one family member of each deceased worker, and eight would also be entitled to family pension, barring one who was not covered under the scheme and will get compensation as per rules, while the government will take care of the education expenses of the victims’ children.

Speaking during a discussion on the tragedy, Khade noted that the blast occurred around 9 a.m. on Sunday when the morning shift workers were on duty, and at least 9, including six women, were killed instantly, while the Casting Process House No 2 also crashed, burying others under the debris.

Due to the intensity of the powerful blast, the bodies were badly mutilated and reduced to pieces necessitating DNA tests to identify them, and the exact number of casualties would be known only later, he said.

The state government has already ordered a thorough probe into the tragedy by the Kondhali police, Nagpur Collectorate, and the Petroleum & Explosives Safety Organisation.

The company is engaged in manufacture of industrial explosives and weapons for the Indian defence establishment and also exports its products to around 30 countries.