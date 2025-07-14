Maha govt to invoke MCOCA against drug dealers and peddlers: CM

Mumbai: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday announced in the state Assembly that the government will invoke the provisions of the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MOCCA) against drug dealers and peddlers who, despite repeated arrests in drug trafficking cases, are released on bail.

He was replying to a calling attention motion moved by a member in this regard. Fadnavis said currently it is not possible to impose MCOCA in all crimes related to drug trafficking due to the limitations of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

However, the Assembly has given its consent for the amendment, and the state council is expected to pass the same in one or two days. After that, strict action can be taken under MCOCA against those who repeatedly engage in the business of selling drugs.

He said invoking the MCOCA against drug peddlers would help curb increasing smuggling and drug abuse. “An anti-narcotics campaign is underway in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, and a large-scale crackdown against encroachment is underway in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. Anti-narcotics units have been set up in every police station. Through this, activities have been accelerated, especially the school outreach campaign is being implemented on a large scale,” he said.

According to the Chief Minister, last year, 379 to 389 schools in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar were visited, and anti-drug awareness was created through 257 workshops. To a question by member Varun Sardesai, the Chief Minister said that crackdowns will be carried out in sensitive areas like Behram Pada.

“Foreign nationals come here, commit crimes and stay until the verdict is announced; their action is delayed. Discussions are underway with the central government in this regard, and an effective system is being prepared so that cases of minor crimes can be taken back and the accused can be ' deported ' after immediate reporting,” he added.

Chief Minister Fadnavis said that in drug trafficking cases, the accused often pretend to be underage. To prevent this misuse, a special campaign against drug smugglers, a drug-free campaign, is underway in the state. The narco coordination mechanism has been restructured, and an anti-drug task force has been set up.

Separate anti-narcotics cells have been set up in all police units to curb the trade and spread of drugs in the state, he said.

The state government on July 9 tabled a bill in the legislative assembly to amend the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), 1999, bringing drug peddlers dealing with commercial quantities of banned narcotic substances under its ambit. It was passed by the state assembly.

The law is being amended as provisions in the existing Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act are insufficient to deal with the menace of commercial drug peddling, said sources in the home department.

The amendment enables police to book drug dealers and peddlers under the MCOCA for stricter punishments.