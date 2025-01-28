Live
Maha Kumbh: Authorities beef up measures for grand Mauni Amavasya snan
Mahakumbh Nagar: As millions of devotees and tourists gather in Prayagraj for the Mauni Amavasya Snan at Maha Kumbh 2025 on Wednesday, the state administration and police have intensified efforts and measures to ensure a secure and comfortable experience for them.
Devotees have also been urged to remain vigilant, steer clear of rumours, and report their concerns and grievances promptly to authorities.
A dedicated team, comprising Kumbh Mela police, traffic police, and specialised doctors, has been deployed around the clock to assist devotees in case of emergencies.
Senior Superintendent of Police, Mahakumbh Nagar, Rajesh Dwivedi, stated, "Robust arrangements have been made for the second Amrit Snan of Maha Kumbh, especially for Mauni Amavasya."
He urged devotees to cooperate with the police, remain cautious, and seek assistance.
The police and administration have been asked to maintain 24x7 availability to ensure a seamless experience for the devotees.
A list of guidelines including Do's and Don'ts have also been issued:
How to Cooperate in Crowd Management
Take different lanes to reach Sangam Ghat
Stay in your lane while going for bathing in Ganga
After bathing and darshan, go straight to the parking
While going for darshan in temples, stay in your lane, and from there, leave for your destination
Take the help of the police if needed; the police are there to help you
Traffic police are also ready to help you
In case of any health-related problem, get yourself examined in the hospital built in the nearest sector
Be patient on the barricading and pontoon bridges, and avoid hurrying and jostling
Use only paper, jute or eco-friendly utensils and kulhar
All the ghats are Sangam Ghats; bathe at the ghat you reach first
What not to do
Devotees should not stop at one place together
Under no circumstances should the devotees coming and going come face to face
Ignore rumours
Do not believe any confusion spread on social media
Do not rush to visit temples
Do not stop on roads instead of holding areas, and do not create any obstruction
Avoid getting misled by anyone regarding arrangements or facilities
Avoid spreading misleading news