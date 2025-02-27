Live
Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: A Transformational Economic Boost for Uttar Pradesh
The Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 in Prayagraj has proven to be a major economic catalyst for Uttar Pradesh, with over 66 crore devotees attending the sacred event.
The Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, held in Prayagraj and concluding on Maha Shivratri, has had a huge impact on the economy of Uttar Pradesh. The event, which started on January 13, is expected to have contributed more than Rs 3 lakh crore to the state’s economy, helping Uttar Pradesh move closer to its goal of becoming a $1 trillion economy.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced that over 66.21 crore devotees took part in the sacred bath at the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers in Prayagraj. This event has had a huge economic impact, generating more than Rs 3 lakh crore ($360 billion) through business activities.
Before the Kumbh Mela, it was expected that 40 crore people would attend, with business worth Rs 2 lakh crore. However, over 66 crore people attended, leading to a business turnover of more than Rs 3 lakh crore.
The festival boosted businesses in hospitality, transport, food, and consumer goods. Nearby cities and towns also saw growth in local businesses, strengthening their economies.
The Uttar Pradesh government spent over Rs 7,500 crore to improve Prayagraj’s infrastructure, including new flyovers, expanded roads, better railway stations, and a modern airport terminal. Additionally, Rs 1,500 crore was spent on Kumbh Mela arrangements.