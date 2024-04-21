Maha: Mushtaq Antulay to join NCP on Monday

Live
Former Maharashtra Chief Minister A.R. Antulay’s son-in-law and former Congress legislator Mushtaq Antulay will join the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) led by Ajit Pawar on Monday.
Former Maharashtra Chief Minister A.R. Antulay’s son-in-law and former Congress legislator Mushtaq Antulay will join the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) led by Ajit Pawar on Monday.
NCP state Chief Sunil Tatkare said that Antulay has been in politics for a long time and his entry will further strengthen the NCP.
“His entry will be a befitting response to a misinformation campaign run against the party after we joined the NDA,” Tatkare said.
Antulay’s decision is important especially when Tatkare is contesting against the Shiv Sena UBT nominee and former union minister Anant Geete from Raigad constituency.
NCP hopes to mobilise more voters from the Muslim and minorities in the Raigad constituency as some of the traditional supporters from these communities have expressed reservations over the party's move to align with the BJP.