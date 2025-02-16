MahaKumbh: A priceless example of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat: Piyush Goyal

Mahakumbhnagar: Union Minister Piyush Goyal, on Saturday took a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam and called on Swami ChidanandaSaraswati, head of Parmarth Niketan Ashram.

The Union Minister said that Sanatana Dharma will elevate the nation to new heights, described the Maha Kumbh as a priceless embodiment of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat and expressed happiness at witnessing the devotion of people around the world.

He said Sanatana Dharma is resilient and will propel the country to new heights. The Union Minister also visited Swami ChidanandaSaraswati, the head of Parmarth Niketan Ashram in Rishikesh, to seek his blessings. “This is indeed an emotional moment,” Piyush Goyal shared during a conversation with the media. He remarked that having the privilege to participate in the Maha Kumbh is a significant blessing. Goyal noted that this event represents the collective spirit of India, with over 500 million people, both domestic and international, participating, showcasing India’s growing influence on the global stage.

He recalled an interesting encounter while in Belgium, where he learned that Chris Martin of Coldplay expressed an interest in attending the Maha Kumbh. Goyal promptly contacted Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, facilitating Martin’s visit. The musician was thrilled by this unique experience. Goyal affirmed that the Maha Kumbh will communicate the message of ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’ to the entire world. Upon his arrival at Prayagraj Airport, Union Minister Piyush Goyal was welcomed by State Government Minister Nand Gopal Gupta ‘Nandi’.