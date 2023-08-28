Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Addresses Political Alliance And Farmer Welfare

Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister, Ajit Pawar, has provided insight into the reasons behind his faction's alliance with the BJP and Shiv Sena government led by Eknath Shinde. Addressing a public rally in Beed, Pawar emphasized the fluid nature of political affiliations, stating that "there are no permanent enemies and friends in politics." He clarified that the alliance with Mahayuti, consisting of his alliance with BJP and Shinde-led Sena, was intended to address the public's challenges and foster state development. Pawar underscored that while in the alliance, their commitment remains to safeguard people of all castes and religions.



Pawar further expressed his dedication to farmers' welfare, highlighting his prior role as Water Resources in the state, where he worked extensively to address water-related issues. He mentioned his directive to state agriculture minister Dhananjay Munde to visit Delhi and engage with key central leaders concerning the onion situation in the state.

During the onset of the onion issue, Pawar revealed that he prompted Dhananjay's visit to Delhi to seek assistance from central leaders. The opposition's information was criticized as misleading. He acknowledged Home Minister Amit Shah's immediate action in procuring 2 lakh metric tonnes of onions at Rs 24 per kg to mitigate the issue.

Amidst this context, Maharashtra Congress Chief Nana Patole criticized the Central government's decision to raise the export duty on onions, terming it "anti-farmer." Patole questioned the rationale behind the export tax increase, expressing concern about the impact on farmers.

Recently, the Central government imposed a 40 percent export duty on onions due to anticipated rising prices in September. This move followed the central government's decision to maintain buffer stocks of onions for stability and emergencies. The government's procurement of an additional two lakh tonnes of onion from Maharashtra farmers is also in progress, underlining collaborative efforts to address the onion market situation.