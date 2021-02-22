Maharashtra lockdown from today 

Maharashtra lockdown: The Maharashtra government on Sunday announced that a complete week-long lockdown will be enforced in Amravati district amid a surge in coronavirus cases. The lockdown will come into force from Monday.

Maharashtra minister Yashomati Thakur said that only essential services will be permitted during the lockdown period. She added that the lockdown will be extended if people do not adhere to safety norms.

This came hours after the Pune district administration announced new restrictions on night-time movement, large gathering and operations of schools, eateries and bars amid a jump in new coronavirus infections.

Limited curfew would be imposed between 11 pm and 6 am from Monday. Schools and colleges in the district will remain closed till February 28. Private tuitions will remain shut, with the ones providing classes for civil services allowed to operate at 50% capacity.