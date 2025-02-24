Maharashtra will lead AI, technology revolution: CM Fadnavis

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday expressed confidence that the state government has been accelerating the administration and economy through technology, including artificial intelligence (AI), and his state will soon lead the country's AI and technology revolution.

He was speaking at the NASSCOM Technology and Leadership Summit here.

CM Fadnavis said that the level of digital services has increased in the state and most of the government services have become available online.

The state government has established an 'AI' centre at Mumbai University.

An industry centre has been established in partnership with the World Economic Forum.

“Maharashtra has set a target of taking the economy to $1 trillion. For this, the state is preparing a new economic roadmap in collaboration with NITI Aayog. In particular, efforts are being made to make the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMRDA) the hub of the $1.5 trillion economy," said the chief minister.

CM Fadnavis said that Maharashtra leads in the data centre and fintech sector.

"Nearly 60 per cent of the country's data centres are in Maharashtra. A data centre park is being set up in New Mumbai and by 2030, about 50 per cent of the state's electricity generation will be based on green energy. Mumbai is the 'Fintech Capital' of India,” he added.

CM Fadnavis said that Nashik will host the Kumbh Mela in 2027 with the use of cutting-edge technology.

"State-of-the-art technology will be used for crowd management, security and virtual experiences," he added.

He said that the use of technology in the agriculture sector will be further increased.

Efforts are being made to double the income of farmers with the help of technology in agriculture. Under the 'Agri-Stat' initiative, the entire agricultural process is being digitalised.

"Under the 'Drone Shakti' programme, there is an intention to reduce the cost of agricultural spraying by providing drone training,” he added.

Stating that the 'third Mumbai' will be developed in the Navi Mumbai International Airport area, Chief Minister Fadnavis said that this 'Innovation City' will be one of the most advanced cities in the country.

This city will be developed in three hundred acres and will focus on technology, innovative research and artificial intelligence.

He also said that GCC Parks will be developed in Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Nashik. He appealed to experts from the field of industry and technology to give their ideas and contributions to this.