Mahashivratri 2025: Bank Holidays and Service Updates
Mahashivratri 2025 falls on February 26, with bank holidays in several states. While schools, colleges, and government offices will be closed, public transport and emergency services will operate as usual. Digital banking services like UPI and net banking will remain available.
Mahashivratri, a major Hindu festival, falls on February 26, 2025. On this day, banks will be closed in states like Kerala, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Telangana, Uttarakhand, Jharkhand, Gujarat, Mizoram, Maharashtra, Haryana, Jammu & Kashmir, and Punjab.
Schools, colleges, and government offices will also be closed.However, public transport, hospitals, and emergency services will continue as usual in Maharashtra.
Malls, private companies, and commercial establishments are expected to stay open, but it's a good idea to confirm locally.
For banking needs, customers are advised to complete transactions before the holiday.
Digital services like net banking, UPI, and ATM services will continue to function as usual, so there's no need to worry about banking disruptions.
Remember, banks are typically closed on Sundays and the first and fourth Saturdays of each month, as well as on national holidays.