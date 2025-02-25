Mahashivratri 2025: Bank Holidays and Service Updates

Mahashivratri, a major Hindu festival, falls on February 26, 2025. On this day, banks will be closed in states like Kerala, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Telangana, Uttarakhand, Jharkhand, Gujarat, Mizoram, Maharashtra, Haryana, Jammu & Kashmir, and Punjab.

Schools, colleges, and government offices will also be closed.However, public transport, hospitals, and emergency services will continue as usual in Maharashtra.

Malls, private companies, and commercial establishments are expected to stay open, but it's a good idea to confirm locally.

For banking needs, customers are advised to complete transactions before the holiday.

Digital services like net banking, UPI, and ATM services will continue to function as usual, so there's no need to worry about banking disruptions.

Remember, banks are typically closed on Sundays and the first and fourth Saturdays of each month, as well as on national holidays.