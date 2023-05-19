Mainly clear weather likely in J&K: MeT department

Srinagar: Mainly clear sky is expected in Jammu and Kashmir during next 24 hours, the MeT department said on Friday.

The weather was generally dry during the past 24 hours, it added.

"Mainly clear sky, however, a brief spell of rain/thunderstorm at scattered places towards late afternoon/evening cannot be ruled out.

"Farmers are advised to do spray/fertiliser application/harvest crops during May 19 to 23rd", the MeT department said.

Meanwhile, Srinagar recorded 9.4 degrees Celsius, Pahalgam 2.7 degrees and Gulmarg 3 degrees as the minimum temperature.

In Ladakh region, Kargil clocked 6.5 degrees and Leh 2.6 degrees.

Jammu registered 21 degrees, Katra 18.2 degrees, Batote 12.2 degrees, Banihal 10.1 degrees and Bhaderwah 8.4 degrees as the minimum temperature.