Majhi declares unseasonal rain as natural calamity

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday declared the unseasonal rain in December last year as a natural calamity. Addressing the ‘Krushi Odisha Conclave’ 2025 here, he said farmers who have lost 33 per cent or more crops due to the unseasonal rain would be provided assistance as per the provisions in the relief code. The assistance of around Rs 291 crore will be given from the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF), he said.

According to district collectors, 6,66,720 farmers have so far reported 33 per cent or more crop loss due to rain between December 20 and 28, the Chief Minister said. The unseasonal rain occurred in two phases causing extensive damage to crops across several districts during kharif harvesting period, with Ganjam being the worst hit.

"These cultivators are entitled to get financial assistance of about Rs 291.59 crore as compensation," he said.

