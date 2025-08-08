Majhi meets Patil, discusses Mahanadi water dispute

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and several other Central ministers in New Delhi and discussed various State-related issues, including the Mahanadi water dispute with neighbouring Chhattisgarh.

In a social media post, Majhi said, “Had a courtesy call with Hon’ble Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah Ji in New Delhi. Discussed Centre-State coordination and various developmental initiatives of the State.” Majhi, who, along with BJP State president Manmohan Samal, was in the national capital on Tuesday night, also met Union Jal Shakti Minister C R Patil on Wednesday.

“Called on Union Jal Shakti Minister Shri C R Patil in New Delhi. Raised Odisha’s concerns over the Mahanadi water dispute and stressed the need for a fair and just resolution. On this occasion, handed over the ‘Vision Odisha 2036/2047’ document, outlining the State’s long-term development approach,” the Chief Minister said in an X post.

Earlier, Majhi had said his government was trying to resolve the Mahanadi water dispute with Chhattisgarh amicably through negotiations. He had written a letter to Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai and pitched for a discussion on the matter for the resolution of the issue. The State government, meanwhile, has also stated that the Mahanadi Water Tribunal has allowed more time for negotiations between the two States to resolve the dispute amicably.

Majhi’s meeting with Patil holds significance as the Centre has a key role to play in resolving the matter. The Centre, as well as Odisha and Chhattisgarh, are governed by the BJP. Accompanied by Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Odisha’s Deputy Chief Minister K V Singh Deo, Majhi also met Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Pralhad Joshi. The Chief Minister said he has urged the Centre to enhance the rice procurement target from Odisha for the upcoming Kharif season. He sought an increase in the monthly lifting of rice by the Food Corporation of India (FCI) to ensure timely evacuation, which is critical for smooth procurement in the upcoming season.

The Chief Minister also informed the Union Food Minister about the State’s proactive steps, such as promotion of millets and expansion of storage infrastructure to strengthen food security and safeguard farmers’ interests.

“Called on Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Shri @JoshiPralhad ji at New Delhi. Requested enhancement of the rice procurement target for the upcoming season in view of the anticipated surplus in the State,” Majhi said in the X post.

Majhi also met Union Minister of Heavy Industries, Public Enterprises, and Steel Minister H D Kumaraswamy and discussed the expansion of the Rourkela Steel Plant in Sundergarh district.